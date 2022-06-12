Analyzing the Jan. 6 hearings and a potential agreement on gun reform

Leave your feedback
As the Senate appears to have reached a potential deal on gun reform legislation, the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol is preparing to hold more public hearings this week. Lisa Desjardins and Jeff Greenfield join John Yang to discuss.
