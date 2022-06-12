Senators make bipartisan breakthrough on gun reform legislation

Senate negotiators have reached a tentative bipartisan agreement on what would be the biggest new federal gun legislation in decades. The package is narrow, and short of what President Biden and many Democrats wanted, though on Sunday the president said he would sign the legislation so "we can use these measures to save lives." Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins has details.

