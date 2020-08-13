What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

Politics

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing on Aug. 13, 2020.

Watch the briefing live in the video player above at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This follows comments made by President Trump Thursday morning, when he said on Fox Business Network that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump also falsely stated that Democrats were pushing for universal mail-in voting and made the unfounded claim that mail-in voting would lead to massive voter fraud in the November election. He then refused to answer a question from a member of the press about his efforts to block mail-in voting, according to a White House pool report.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated.

