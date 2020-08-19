What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 3

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour in 5 hours

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush in 6 hours

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 7 hours

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 3 in 8 hours

Sen. Kamala Harris, vice presidential nominee

Former President Barack Obama

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

Politics

President Donald Trump ramps up his push to stay four more years in the White House by rallying supporters on the same day Democrats open their four day virtual convention.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET. Watch her remarks in the player above

“In 78 days, we’re going to stop the radical left. We’re going to win the state of Wisconsin and we are going to win four more years,.” said Trump on his third campaign stop in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“And then after that, we’ll go for another four years, because you know what, they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years. We caught him spying. Can you believe it?”

Trump also made stops Monday in Minneapolis and Mankao, Minnesota.

Wisconsin is a pivotal state in the quest for a majority of the Electoral College votes.

The Democratic convention is being held in Milwaukee this week, but mainly features speakers addressing the event virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Joe Biden has no enthusiasm, no enthusiasm, and you don’t win without enthusiasm,” said Trump.

“The only reason they want him in is they want to stop our great agenda. That’s the only reason. That’s the only thing he is going. And nobody wins when you’re not on the side of enthusiasm.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 18 Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison, not a COVID-19 cure

  2. Read Aug 18 Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election

  3. Read Aug 19 Jill Biden’s big moment, a different kind of roll call and other highlights from DNC Night 2

  4. Watch Aug 17 A week after devastating wind storm, Iowa faces ‘humanitarian crisis’

  5. Read Aug 18 WATCH: Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at first Democratic National Convention in 8 years

How anti-Trump Republicans are working to defeat him

Politics Aug 18

The Latest