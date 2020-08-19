WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

President Donald Trump ramps up his push to stay four more years in the White House by rallying supporters on the same day Democrats open their four day virtual convention.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET. Watch her remarks in the player above

“In 78 days, we’re going to stop the radical left. We’re going to win the state of Wisconsin and we are going to win four more years,.” said Trump on his third campaign stop in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“And then after that, we’ll go for another four years, because you know what, they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years. We caught him spying. Can you believe it?”

Trump also made stops Monday in Minneapolis and Mankao, Minnesota.

Wisconsin is a pivotal state in the quest for a majority of the Electoral College votes.

The Democratic convention is being held in Milwaukee this week, but mainly features speakers addressing the event virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Joe Biden has no enthusiasm, no enthusiasm, and you don’t win without enthusiasm,” said Trump.

“The only reason they want him in is they want to stop our great agenda. That’s the only reason. That’s the only thing he is going. And nobody wins when you’re not on the side of enthusiasm.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.