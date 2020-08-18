How anti-Trump Republicans are working to defeat him

The opening night of the Democratic National Convention featured several Republicans who plan to vote for Joe Biden in the November election, including John Kasich, former governor of Ohio and a 2016 Republican presidential candidate himself. But some Republican groups, such as the Lincoln Project, are going farther to support a Democratic candidate in ways never before seen. John Yang reports.
