What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to brief reporters

Politics

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing for reporters Friday.

Watch the White House press briefing stream live in the video player above at 1 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are on the rise in several states while at the same time, the Trump administration continues to urge schools to reopen. President Donald Trump himself has doubled down on the need for schools to reopen, even as educators and parents express concern about not having enough procedures and resources in place to reopen safely.

Meanwhile, federal agents have clashed with protesters in Portland in recent days, including launching tear gas and using physical force to disperse crowds. On Thursday, Trump said during a Fox News interview that he may send as many as 75,000 federal agents to snuff out what he called violent crime.

This week, Trump also canceled the Republican National Convention set to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, next month. Instead, he has said a much more low-profile convention will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 23 ‘This is not working.’ Parents juggling jobs and child care under COVID-19 see no good solutions

  2. Read Jul 20 Constitutional law experts see federal officers’ actions in Portland as a ‘red flag’

  3. Read Jul 23 WATCH: Verbal assault against women ‘not new. And that is the problem,’ Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says

  4. Watch Jul 23 Trump’s deployment of federal forces to U.S. cities akin to ‘invasion,’ Ridge says

  5. Read Jul 24 Judge blocks US agents from arresting observers in Portland

The Latest