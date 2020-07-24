WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany to brief reporters

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing for reporters Friday.

Watch the White House press briefing stream live in the video player above at 1 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are on the rise in several states while at the same time, the Trump administration continues to urge schools to reopen. President Donald Trump himself has doubled down on the need for schools to reopen, even as educators and parents express concern about not having enough procedures and resources in place to reopen safely.

Meanwhile, federal agents have clashed with protesters in Portland in recent days, including launching tear gas and using physical force to disperse crowds. On Thursday, Trump said during a Fox News interview that he may send as many as 75,000 federal agents to snuff out what he called violent crime.

This week, Trump also canceled the Republican National Convention set to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, next month. Instead, he has said a much more low-profile convention will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.