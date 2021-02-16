WATCH LIVE: White House’s Psaki holds daily news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a daily news briefing on Tuesday, just days after the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

With the impeachment proceedings over, the Senate will likely shift focus toward COVID-19 relief legislation. President Joe Biden is calling for a $1.9 trillion package to help Americans overcome impacts from the pandemic, which has now waged on almost a year and killed more than 482,000 Americans.

On Tuesday, Biden extended a ban on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages to June 30, which had originally been set to expire on March 31. But tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the pandemic are currently only protected under a federal moratorium on evictions through March 31.

Parts of the nation are also grappling with some of the coldest winter weather in memory — including in Texas, where Biden approved an emergency declaration on Sunday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

