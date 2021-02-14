While the national conversation around gun safety is changing, many political hurdles loom

Hari Sreenivasan:

It was three years ago today that a mass shooter killed 17 and wounded 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The governor ordered flags to fly at half staff, and there were vigils and a moment of silence across schools in the state to mark the tragedy.

The shooting motivated a national student-led "March for Our Lives Protest" and helped change the dialogue on stronger gun control laws, but major efforts for reform stalled.

Today, President Biden released a statement calling on Congress to act now and "enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines…"

For more on gun control legislation, I recently spoke with Jennifer Mascia, news writer for The Trace, a non-profit newsroom focusing on America's gun violence crisis.

Jennifer, anti-violence and gun control advocates have been waiting for a long time until, let's say, the Democrats had control of the White House, the Senate and the House. Here we are. Are they likely to see what they want?