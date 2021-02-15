Is the recent wave of severe weather across the U.S. a harbinger for climate change?

Dev Niyogi:
We have to think of this as a hammer and a chisel.
And what I mean by that is that we cannot control the storms. We cannot control, whether it's a hurricane, whether it's a heat wave, or whether it's going to be a cold snap such as this.
But what we can control is, what can we do in terms of the infrastructure resources, the planning, the tools that are available to the community and the cities that can take care of it?
And that is where we are at this point, that translation into that last mile. And we are certainly seeing right now that the energy grid has been stretched to its limit. And, looking forward, I'm sure there's going to be tremendous opportunities to rethink what we can do to improve the elasticity in that.
We have the science. Like, for instance, at University of Texas, we haven't doing this Planet Texas 2050. We are preparing the world that will go into the future.
What we need is this last mile, that, what will be the tools, what could be the ways by which we can invest into now, such that we have a better future? And it is that investment, the manner in which we are going to look at things directly in the face and say, this is our priority, and this is how we are going to back science into our investment.
That will be the option to go ahead now.
