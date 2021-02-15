Is the recent wave of severe weather across the U.S. a harbinger for climate change?

Amna Nawaz:

Officials are warning of storm conditions, travel disruption and power outages continuing along the storm's path at least through Tuesday.

So, is the country simply in the middle of a particularly severe phase of winter weather, or is there more to it than that? For those questions and more, we turn to Dev Niyogi. He's a professor of geosciences and engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a committee member of Planet Texas 2050, a research initiative on the state's environmental challenges.

He joins us tonight from Indiana, where he is waiting out the storm before traveling back to Texas.

Professor Niyogi, welcome to the "NewsHour." And thank you for making the time. I really appreciate it.

I want to start with Texas. Even though you're not there, you know it well. We're hearing the phrase unprecedented a lot when people talk about this storm. Texas is no stranger to extreme weather in the form of hurricanes and tornadoes, but when it comes to this kind of extreme cold weather, how unusual is it?