WATCH LIVE: Witnesses testify on police clash with Lafayette Square protesters

The House Natural Resources Committee will hold an oversight hearing June 29 to discuss the clash between protesters and U.S. Park Police at Lafayette Square that took place at the beginning of the month.

Watch the hearing live at noon ET in the player above.

Witnesses include civil rights demonstrator Kishon McDonald, Seven News Australia Correspondent Amelia Brace, Rev. Marrian Budde, who serves as Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley.

The administration of President Donald Trump drew criticism for clearing the area of a D.C. protest against police brutality so that the president could visit St. John’s Church, which had been set on fire by demonstrators the previous weekend, for a photo opportunity.

Law enforcement cleared protesters out of the area with tear gas before Trump’s visit. Tear gas canisters could be heard exploding as Trump spoke in the Rose Garden. He then walked over to the church.