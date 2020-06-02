Bishop Budde on Trump’s ‘inflammatory’ rhetoric and how he can help the nation heal

Judy Woodruff:

And now we turn to another perspective from Bishop Mariann Budde, who leads the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, D.C.

St. John's Church, across from the White House, has been known as the Church of the Presidents for over 200 years. It was partially burned on Sunday night during the unrest, and then, yesterday evening, was the site of the photo opportunity by the president and some of his advisers.

Bishop Budde and church leadership have derided the use of the religious site for that purpose and for the way federal officers violently confronted protesters as the president headed to the church.

And Bishop Budde joins us now.

Thank you so much for talking with us.

Why did you decide to speak out?