WATCH LIVE: Yellen, Powell testify about government’s pandemic response

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the House Committee on Financial Services Tuesday about how their agencies are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the committee’s fourth hearing with the heads of the Treasury department and the Federal Reserve since the pandemic began. While the U.S. unemployment rate is down from a peak of nearly 15% last April, it remained high last month at 6.2%. The duration of unemployment has also been increasing, with individuals who had been unemployed for 27 or more weeks up to 39.5% in January 2021 from 19.3% in February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When asked at a news conference in January about about potential long-term economic damage from the pandemic, Powell expressed concern for the outlook in the tourism and service sectors, as well as “scarring for small businesses, which don’t have the kind of resources that you need to get through this.”

