How Americans are spending their stimulus money

Nova Harper:

I'm Nova Harper. I'm from Georgia. I live in Kingsland, near the Florida line. I'm a custodian in an elementary school.

I had to move once the pandemic hit. The quarantine started. And I had a nervous breakdown. I was running out of money and I'm currently living with family, sleeping on a couch, and working at an elementary school making $900-and-some-change a month, trying to save up enough to get my own apartment.

I have not received my stimulus check. I will be receiving one, but I have not gotten it yet. I am going to put it in savings until I have more from my tax returns and others that I — other money that I put away from my paycheck until I can afford to move.