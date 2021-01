Georgia’s Senate runoffs will determine which party takes control of the U.S. Senate.

Who are the key players in this race? What is at stake if the Democratic challengers defeat the Republican incumbents? What could this mean for the White House? PBS NewsHour’s Daniel Bush and Lisa Desjardins will take viewer questions and discuss the topic.

Watch the livestream on the player above at 12 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 5.