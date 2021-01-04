What’s at stake in the Georgia Senate runoffs

In the weeks since the November election, all eyes have been on one state: Georgia. The Peach State was key to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and now it faces a pair of runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. For people who follow politics, Georgia’s place in the spotlight isn’t a surprise. Amna Nawaz talks to Emory University political science professor Andra Gillespie about why the state found itself with not one, but two runoff elections Jan. 5 – and what we can learn from the state’s changing political landscape.

