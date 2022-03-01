WATCH: ‘Lower your costs, not your wages,’ Biden tells companies on inflation

As inflation spirals, President Joe Biden said Tuesday in his first State of the Union address that his “top priority” is getting inflation and prices under control.

Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Biden outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.

WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address – A PBS NewsHour Special

“We have a choice,” Biden said. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation. Lower your costs, not your wages.”