WATCH: Maguire says he upheld responsibility to the law

WASHINGTON — Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire says he upheld his “responsibility to follow the law every step of the way” as he reviewed an intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint detailing President Donald Trump’s interactions with the president of Ukraine.

House Democrats have criticized Maguire for withholding the complaint for weeks. The complaint was released to Congress on Wednesday and to the public on Thursday just before the hearing.

Maguire says he could not legally release the complaint because of executive privilege, which he says is a privilege he “did not have the authority to waive.” Maguire says he believes the matter is “unprecedented.”

The complaint shows Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden on a July phone call. Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

