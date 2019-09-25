WATCH LIVE: Acting intel director testifies on Trump whistleblower complaint

The acting director of national intelligence will face questions Thursday about his handling of a whistleblower complaint that relates to a phone call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is expected to appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday morning to answer questions about the call, during which Trump asked Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky for help looking into 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter

McGuire is expected to testify before the House committee at 9 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The White House released notes from the phone call Wednesday.

Lawmakers received a copy of the complaint Wednesday afternoon after Democrats roundly criticized the White House and the Department of Justice for withholding the document from Congress.

After viewing the complaint, Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House intelligence committee said the whistleblower has exposed “serious wrongdoing” and provides the committee information it can use to follow up with other witnesses and documents.

“The idea that the Department of Justice would have intervened to prevent it from getting to Congress, throws the leadership of that department into further ill repute,” Schiff said in a statement to reporters.