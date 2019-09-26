WATCH: Maguire says whistleblower ‘did the right thing’

WASHINGTON — The acting director of national intelligence says a whistleblower “did the right thing” by coming forward to report concerns over the White House’s handling of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s leader.

Joseph Maguire told the House intelligence committee at a hearing on Thursday the whistleblower followed the law “every step of the way.” Maguire says the situation is unique and unprecedented.

Maguire is facing questions over his handling of the complaint. A declassified version of the complaint was released Thursday before the hearing.

The complaint details a call between Trump and Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressures the leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden and efforts the whistleblower says by the White House to suppress the transcript.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

