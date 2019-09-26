What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Maguire says whistleblower ‘did the right thing’

Politics

WASHINGTON — The acting director of national intelligence says a whistleblower “did the right thing” by coming forward to report concerns over the White House’s handling of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s leader.

Joseph Maguire told the House intelligence committee at a hearing on Thursday the whistleblower followed the law “every step of the way.” Maguire says the situation is unique and unprecedented.

READ MORE: Read the full, redacted Trump whistleblower complaint

Maguire is facing questions over his handling of the complaint. A declassified version of the complaint was released Thursday before the hearing.

The complaint details a call between Trump and Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressures the leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden and efforts the whistleblower says by the White House to suppress the transcript.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

Read more

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 25 WATCH LIVE: Acting intel director Maguire testifies on Trump whistleblower complaint

  2. Read Sep 26 Read the full, redacted Trump whistleblower complaint

  3. Read Sep 26 WATCH: Maguire says whistleblower ‘did the right thing’

  4. Watch Sep 25 What lawmakers learned from Trump’s Ukraine call memo

  5. Read Sep 25 Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president, annotated

How a president’s call to a foreign leader becomes a memo — and who gets to see it

Politics Sep 25

The Latest