WATCH: McCarthy says Congress must probe classified Biden documents

New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to the latest news of President Joe Biden’s possession of classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del. and at the office of his former institute in Washington, by saying, “I think Congress has to investigate this.”

“Here’s an individual that sat on ‘60 Minutes’ that was so concerned about President Trump’s documents,” he said. “And now we find that this is a vice president keeping it for years out in the open in different locations.”

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that intelligence agencies conduct a “damage assessment” of the potentially classified documents. Ohio Rep. Mike Turner on Thursday also requested briefings from Attorney General Merrick Garland and the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, on their reviews by Jan. 26.

McCarthy contradicted several fellow Republicans, saying, “We don’t think there needs to be a special prosecutor.”

President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.

Biden told reporters at the White House that he was “cooperating fully and completely” with a Justice Department investigation into how classified information and government records were stored. He did not say when the latest series of documents were found, only that his lawyers’ review of potential storage locations was completed Wednesday night. Lawyers found the first set on Nov. 2, days before the midterm elections, but publicly revealed that development only on Monday.

The revelation that Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records is proving to be a political headache for Biden, who said former President Donald Trump was “irresponsible” for keeping hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida.

Although state and local Republican leaders in New York are calling for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos, McCarthy said “the voters have elected George Santos.”

McCarthy said the House Ethics Committee could handle the issue.

“If anything is found to be wrong, he will be held accountable exactly as anybody else in this body would be,” he said.

Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.