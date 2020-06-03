WATCH: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses coronavirus reopening

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday detailed the city’s plan to begin Phase 1 of reopening on June 8 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan includes mandating face coverings for passengers on public transportation, limiting subway car capacity and expanding COVID-19 testing.

“This approach is the offense to keep pushing back this disease, just at the point where more and more people might come into contact with each other,” de Blasio said in a news conference.

He added that the city is averaging about 30,000 tests per day and hopes to soon reach 50,000 tests per day.

New York state has been one of the hardest hit U.S. regions, with more than 370,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 24,000 deaths.