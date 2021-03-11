WATCH: Newly confirmed AG Merrick Garland arrives at DOJ

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland arrived at the Department of Justice Thursday morning for his first official full day in office.

Merrick Garland, who was confirmed Wednesday to be attorney general, had emphasized at his confirmation hearing that he was committed to combating racial discrimination in policing and told lawmakers that America doesn’t “yet have equal justice.”

Garland also promised to fend off any effort to try to politically influence the investigations and decision making of the Department of Justice.