What consequences have rioters faced for the Capitol attack?

Judy Woodruff:

One month ago this Saturday, a mob of Americans stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to deny Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

The Department of Justice has arrested and charged rioters, and the Biden administration has launched a review of what it calls domestic violent extremism.

Nick Schifrin provides an update on the criminal consequences so far and the threat that remains persistent. And then Yamiche Alcindor has a conversation on the country's seemingly cavernous political divide.

Let's begin with Nick's report.