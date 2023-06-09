WATCH: ‘No one is above the law,’ Pence says after Trump indictment

One day after former President Donald Trump was reportedly indicted on federal charges connected to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate by the FBI last August, Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, offered his reaction to a campaign rally crowd in New Hampshire.

Pence said he was deeply troubled by the indictment because he worried it could fuel further division. But he did not fully condemn the charges.

READ MORE: Justice Department won’t bring charges over classified documents found at Pence’s home

“Let me be clear. No one is above the law,” the former vice president said. The “handling of classified materials of the United States is a serious matter,” he added.

In the U.S., Pence said, “you are innocent until proven guilty,” and that “the former president, like every American is entitled to the presumption of innocence.” Trump is the first former U.S. president in history to be indicted on federal charges — Pence called for that indictment to be released to the public on Friday.

Pence announced his bid for the 2024 GOP nomination on Wednesday. Trump has been leading the growing field of Republicans vying for the presidency.