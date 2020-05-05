WATCH: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says Trump is a ‘hypocrite’ for refusing states federal bailout

New York City Mayor De Blasio criticized President Donald Trump for suggesting that states like New York shouldn’t count on federal bailouts to help them cope with economic hardships suffered as a result of the coronavirus.

Watch Mayor de Blasio’s remarks in the player above.

“You look at Illinois, you look at New York, look at California, you know, those three, there’s tremendous debt there, and many others,” the president told the New York Post in an interview published Tuesday. “I don’t think the Republicans want to be in a position where they bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged over a long period of time,” he said.

“The president of the United States, a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back, talking about ‘no bailout’ for New York,” de Blasio said in a May 5 news conference, responding to Trump’s comments. He added that Trump is “a pure hypocrite given how much money he’s put in the hands of the corporations and the wealthy already,” citing the $58 billion federal bailout for the airline industry and previous bailouts given by the administration to large corporations.

New York City alone has more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, than any state in the U.S., according to the COVID Tracking Project, with more than 170,000 confirmed to date. At least 13,536 New York City residents have died from the virus, which has overwhelmed hospitals across the city.