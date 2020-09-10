WATCH: Pelosi comments on Bob Woodward book, U.K. Brexit changes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the president’s comments to journalist Bob Woodward “is a tragedy beyond words.”

President Donald Trump talked in private about the “deadly” coronavirus last February, even as he was declaring to America it was no worse than the flu and insisting it was under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward. Trump said Wednesday he was just being a “cheerleader” for the nation and trying to keep everyone calm.

Pelosi repeated Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s words about the report saying, “Trump lied, people died.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday: “The president has never lied to the American public on COVID-19. The president was expressing calm, and his actions reflect that.”

Pelosi also commented on a planned U.K. law, which the European Union considers a serious violation of the Brexit deal.

The E.U. has an ally in Pelosi. She said that “there will be no bilateral U.S.-U.K. agreement if the border, the Good Friday (peace) Accords in regard to the border are changed.”