WATCH LIVE: House Democrats read Mueller report aloud at the Capitol

House Democrats on Thursday are reading out loud the full redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russian election interference.

The event, staged in a Capitol hearing room, comes amid growing tensions between House Democrats and the White House. Democrats over the past several weeks have requested documents and witness testimony related to several investigations of President Donald Trump, including into his personal finances and whether he tried to obstruct Mueller’s investigation. Lawmakers are seeking information from at least 81 people tied to the administration, and have subpoenaed a number of witnesses named in the report — including former White House counsel Don McGahn. But the Trump administration has largely refused to comply.

The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt earlier this month after he declined to turn over an unredacted version of Mueller’s report. The motion is awaiting a full House vote.

Mueller’s report outlined in detail how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, but his team decided not to reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed parts of the investigation. In a news conference and letter to Congress, Barr said the report did not provide enough evidence to prove Trump committed a crime — a conclusion that Mueller said did not capture the full context of his work. Mueller laid out evidence to support both sides of the question of obstruction, including several instances in which the president asked his aides to interfere in the investigation; those aides did not follow through.

The White House has invoked executive privilege over the unredacted report to block its release, and accused Democrats of wanting a “do-over” of Mueller’s investigation, saying their requests are just rehashing information already laid out in the document. In a letter Wednesday to House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the White House described Democrats attempts to investigate as an effort to “harass” Trump.

“Unfortunately, it appears that you have already decided to press ahead with a duplicative investigation, including by issuing subpoenas, to replow the same ground the Special Counsel has already covered. I ask that you reconsider that approach,” it read.

Trump pledged late last month to fight “all subpoenas from the House.”

In an interview with the PBS NewsHour last week, Nadler described the standoff as “a constitutional crisis,” because of “the administration’s contempt for law, and their refusal to obey the law.”

He said Trump has “turned the Justice Department, who is supposed to enforce the law, into an agency for defying the law, as the personal property of the president.”