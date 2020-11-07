Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Associated Press

Pelosi says Biden has 'mandate for action'

Politics

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump is a “mandate for action.”

The Democratic leader said in a statement Saturday: “Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America.”

Pelosi called Biden’s vote tally a “historic victory.” She says President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have a strong Democratic House majority “by their side.”

Biden clinched the White House with a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. He also won Nevada on Saturday.

Read Joe Biden’s full statement on winning the presidency

Associated Press

