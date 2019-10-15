WATCH: Pelosi, Schiff say House isn’t calling for formal House impeachment vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “all roads seem to lead to Putin” when it comes to President Donald Trump.

The California Democrat told reporters Tuesday that nevertheless, she’s not going to call for a formal House vote on impeachment.

“We’re not here to call bluffs.” – Nancy Pelosi

Trump has said that without a vote, the ongoing impeachment inquiry is “illegitimate.” But Pelosi says “we’re not here to call bluffs” and “this is not a game to us.”

She adds that when it comes to Trump, “all roads seem to lead to” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The House’s lead investigator, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, says the White House has ordered the Defense Department to not comply with a subpoena for documents. He says such moves mean “the case for obstruction of Congress continues to build.”

