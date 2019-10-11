Who has Congress subpoenaed in the impeachment investigation?

In the space of a week, House Democrats have issued subpoenas for 9 different individuals or entities connected to President Donald Trump as part of their impeachment investigation. Each subpoena has a different deadline, with several approaching fast.

Here’s a look at those subpoenas, indicating whether they are for documents, testimony or both. They are listed here in order of the deadline.

1. Sec. of State Mike Pompeo. (Documents)

Deadline: October 4.

Status: Not in compliance. The State Department sent a letter to Congress on October 4 about the request. That has not been made public.

2. Marie Yovanovitch. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. (Testimony)

Deadline: October 11.

Status: Complied with the deadline. This subpoena is an exception, however, because Democrats openly issued it only after the State Department blocked Yovanovitch from testifying voluntarily. It was issued hours before she testified.

3. Ambassador Gordon Sondland. Ambassador to the European Union. (Documents and testimony)

Deadline: October 14 for documents. October 16 for testimony.

Status: Sondland’s attorneys sent out a statement saying he will testify, but will not turn over documents, because they are the property of the State Department.

4. Office of Management and Budget. (Documents)

Deadline: October 15.

Status: Awaiting response.

5. Department of Defense. (Documents)

Deadline: October 15.

Status: Awaiting response.

6. Igor Fruman. Associate of Rudy Giuliani. (Documents and testimony)

Deadline: October 16 for documents. Testimony date to be determined later.

Status: Awaiting response.

7. Lev Parnas. Associate of Rudy Giuliani. (Documents and testimony)

Deadline: October 16 for documents. Testimony date to be determined later.

Status: Awaiting response.

8. Mike Mulvaney. White House chief of staff. (Documents.)

Deadline: October 18.

Status: Awaiting response.

9. Rick Perry. Energy Secretary. (Documents.)

Deadline: October 18.

Status: Awaiting response.