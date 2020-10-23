WATCH: Pence speaks at campaign rally in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence traveled to West Mifflin, Pennsylvania in suburban Pittsburgh, to tout the Trump administration’s economic policies and urge the Keystone state crowd for support.

“We are less than 11 days away from a great victory all across Pennsylvania and all across America,” Pence said.

After casting his ballot in Indianapolis Friday morning, the vice president flew to Ohio, then on to Pennsylvania and held a rally at Allegheny County Airport on a day of heavy campaigning and praised President Donald Trump’s performance at Thursday night’s final presidential debate.

“The president took the stage and he took the fight straight to Joe Biden and President Donald Trump won that debate hands down,” Pence said.

During the debate, Biden was asked if there would be “any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration.”

He offered a muddled response, initially saying he would transition away from oil, before clarifying he’d eliminate federal subsidies for the industry.

Pence took advantage of Biden’s response Friday.

“Joe Biden and the radical left are going to abolish fossil fuels, close down the oil industry and ban fracking. But we are not going to let it happen.” Pence said.

“We’re going to have more fracking, more American energy. Energy independence for this generation and generations to come.”