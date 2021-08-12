WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on drug prices

President Joe Biden is expected to call on Congress to lower prescription drug prices Thursday.

Watch Biden speak about prescription drug prices in the video player above starting at 11:15 AM ET.

A facet of the president’s “Build Back Better” plan, Biden has called for allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and taking addition steps to lower the cost of prescriptions. Those reforms, the White House says, would lower copays and premiums for millions of people in the United States.