Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the battle over GOP messaging

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Lisa Desjardins join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including how Republican midterm campaigns are ramping up their rhetoric to appeal to the base amid a fight over the party's vision.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: