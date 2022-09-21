WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 9

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold another hearing on Sept. 28, the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters.

The hearing comes after the committee paused their public hearings in July. During that time, the committee has continued to compile witness testimony and evidence, Thompson said.

Watch the hearing beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 28 in the live player above.

The last hearing the committee held over the summer focused on President Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol. The hearing guided viewers minute-by-minute through the deadly afternoon to show how long it took for the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between the end of Trump’s speech calling for supporters to march to the Capitol at 1:10 p.m. and a video he released at 4:17 p.m. telling the rioters they were “very special” but they had to go home.