Jan. 6 committee seeks to preserve its work as time runs out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Working at an urgent pace, the House committee investigating Jan. 6 has managed in 15 months to collect a staggering trove of material that includes transcripts of more than 1,000 interviews and millions of other documents.

Soon, the panel’s evidence about an unprecedented attack on democracy — most of which the public has never seen — will need a safe home.

The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the panel have said that their probe of the 2021 insurrection is for history, not only for current concern, and to ensure that nothing like it ever happens again. But Republicans allied with former President Donald Trump who are hostile to the investigation could take the congressional majority in the November elections, potentially making it harder for the committee to protect its documents and transcripts if they are not already made public.

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 9

Members and staff have begun internal discussions about how their investigation will be preserved once the committee is shut down early next year, with no clear resolution yet on what will be made public and how, according to people familiar with those talks.

The committee’s final report is likely in December, but it’s uncertain how much of the source material will accompany it — such as emails and text exchanges turned over by witnesses, internal White House memos, calendars, handwritten notes, surveillance video, law enforcement radio transmissions, taped interviews and more.

There are volumes of documents and testimony from Trump allies and former aides about his actions before and during the Capitol assault, including internal White House logs and thousands of texts turned over by his chief of staff Mark Meadows. Also included: a million and a half documents turned over by the Secret Service, some of which will be discussed at a hearing Thursday.

“It will require some careful planning in the months ahead” to ensure the public and law enforcement have access to a detailed record of the committee’s work, says lawyer Susanne Sachsman Grooms, a former Democratic investigator for the House Oversight and Reform Committee who worked on both of Trump’s impeachments.

Grooms noted that the Democratic chairman of the committee, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, currently has control over all of the information obtained during the investigation but must tread carefully.

“Like any investigative committee, I’m sure that the chair will also be balancing his interest in creating a historical, public record with any commitments that the committee has made during its investigation to protect sensitive information, such as the identities of whistleblowers, from exposure and potential retaliation,” Grooms said.