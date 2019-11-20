WATCH: Rep. Schiff’s full opening statement in Cooper and Hale hearing

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has gaveled in the second session of Wednesday’s impeachment hearings, featuring testimony on President Donald Trump’s moves to hold up military aid to Ukraine and his decision to fire Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Schiff spoke during a hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Under Secretary of State David Hale and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper are likely to testify into the evening.

In earlier closed-door testimony, Cooper said she advised other administration officials that Trump held up the aid through instructions to the White House Budget office and said she raised concerns to other government officials about the legality of holding up the aid to Ukraine.

Hale promises to provide details about the ouster of Yovanovitch, who was ousted after a smear campaign by Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s personal lawyer.

