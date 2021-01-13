WATCH: Republican Rep. Newhouse says he will vote to impeach Trump

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington has added his name to the short list of Republicans supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Watch Newhouse’s remarks in the player above.

He said Tuesday on the House floor that the article of impeachment is flawed, but he will not use process as an excuse to vote no.

He says, “There is no excuse for President Trump’s actions.”

WATCH LIVE: House moves to impeach Trump

Newhouse says the president took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Yet he says when there was a “domestic threat at the door of the Capitol,” the president “did nothing to stop it.”

He says he will vote for impeachment “with a heavy heart and clear resolve.”