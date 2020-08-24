WATCH: RNC chair Ronna McDaniel mocks Biden over VP pick

Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel spoke on the first night of the party’s national convention, striking back at Democrats who nominated Joe Biden last week for the presidential race.

“Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump didn’t choose me because I’m a woman,” McDaniel said of her appointment to the party’s position.

McDaniel urged Republicans to turn out to the polls, calling the election “the most important in our lifetime.”