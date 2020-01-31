WATCH: Schumer says not allowing witnesses is a ‘grand tragedy’

After the Senate rejected a motion to allow witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the vote a “grand tragedy,” and said America will remember this as a day when the Senate “turned away from the truth.” He said he would now gather his Democratic colleagues to decide how to proceed.

The vote on Friday, Jan. 31, came after days of arguments posed by the House managers and Trump’s legal team, followed by questions posed by senators. The Senate must now decide whether to acquit the president or convict him of the charges and remove him from office.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

