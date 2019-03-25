WATCH: Sen. Graham warns Trump not to pardon those convicted

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham says President Donald Trump came out of the Russia investigation stronger. But he is warning Trump not to pardon any associates convicted during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The South Carolina Republican, who spent the weekend with Trump, told reporters on Monday that “if President Trump pardoned anybody in his orbit, it would not play well.”

He’s referring to figures such as Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman. Manafort has been convicted in Washington and Virginia of crimes related to years of Ukrainian political consulting work.

Mueller’s report, turned over to Friday to Attorney General William Barr, did not find evidence that Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

