Republicans ‘very excited’ after release of Mueller summary

Yamiche Alcindor:

There are a lot of Republicans that are very excited. In fact it feels like 2016 all over again and that people around the president and the president himself are saying I was duly elected the president of the United States. I didn't do anything illegal. I think two words really summarize how the president and people around him are feeling and vindicated and exonerated. I've been texting and talking to people in the White House and close to the president and they all say this is proving that Democrats lied to the American people and that Hillary Clinton was upset about the fact that she didn't lose or did she didn't win the presidency and as a result the mother prob existed. Now of course that's a bit misleading because what we know is that Muellar probe actually started because someone close to the president. George Papadopoulos a campaign adviser told an Australian official that they had dirt on Hillary Clinton coming from the Russians and that's how this all got started. But today the point that President Trump and people around him are making is that this is really about Hillary Clinton being bitter about the end of the 2016 election.