WATCH: Sen. Schumer slams Trump over virus response

Democratic Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed President Donald Trump over his response to the coronavirus pandemic following a Senate hearing that featured top health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, and CDC Director Robert Redfield.

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned senators that states that ignore the national guidelines for reopening the economy run the risk of spikes in coronavirus cases that may turn into new outbreaks.

“President Trump, listen to Dr. Fauci!” Schumer said Tuesday afternoon.

“Follow science, not your ego. Get this done and we’ll all be better off.”

Schumer, and fellow Democrat, Sen. Debbie Stabenow urged more testing.

“It is still not true that every American who wants to test can get a test,” Stabenow said.

Schumer also backed a coronavirus aid package of more than $3 trillion unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday.

The proposal provides nearly $1 trillion for states and cities, “hazard pay” for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals.

The House is expected to vote on the package as soon as Friday, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said there is no “urgency.” The Senate will wait until after Memorial Day to act.

“The House has started the ball rolling,” Schumer said.

“The Republicans and the President ought to understand that. And help us move in a big, bold way, not stand in the way.”