Democratic National Convention

Day 4

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 4 Replay

Sen. Cory Booker

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for president

WATCH: Tammy Duckworth dubs Trump the ‘coward in chief’

Politics

Sen. Tammy Duckworth says Donald Trump is a “coward in chief” who has proved himself unfit to lead the U.S. armed forces.

Watch Duckworth’s remarks in the player above.

The Illinois Democrat and military veteran lost her legs during a helicopter crash while serving in Iraq. She said at Thursday’s Democratic National Convention that Joe Biden understands the sacrifices military families make.

Duckworth says, “Joe knows the fear military families live because he’s felt that.”

Biden’s late son Beau served as a major in the Army National Guard.

Duckworth says Trump, on the other hand, is uninterested, doesn’t read his daily briefing and has been manipulated by dictators who are enemies of the U.S.

She says, “Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to call himself commander in chief for another four minutes, let alone four more years.”

