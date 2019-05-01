WATCH: Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate how the Russia probe got started, Graham promises

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham promised Wednesday to investigate what led to the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“This committee is going to look long and hard at how this all started,” Graham said during a hearing with Attorney General William Barr.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report said there was not evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia to interfere in the election. He decided not to draw a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice, but detailed several instances in which the president tried to interfere in the probe.

Barr said in public summaries and statements about the report that Mueller’s investigation did not have enough evidence that the president obstructed justice. Mueller took issue with Barr’s characterization of his investigation, according to a letter made public shortly before Wednesday’s hearing. Barr’s four-page letter to Congress summarizing the report in March “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions,” Mueller wrote.

Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

Graham also said there is still “a lot of work to be done to defend democracy” against Russia interference in upcoming elections. But he said he was ready to move on from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

For him, he said, “it’s over.”

