Impeachment Inquiries

November 20, 2019

Who is testifying?

Gordon Sondland

Laura Cooper

Who is testifying next?

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Impeachment 101
WATCH: Sondland says he was barred from accessing State Department documents

Politics

Gordon Sondland says his testimony has “not been perfect” because President Donald Trump’s administration has refused to give him access to calendars, phone records and other State Department documents that he says might have helped him accurately answer questions.

Gordon Sondland testified on Nov. 20 publicly as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Trump’s ambassador to the EU told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that he’s “not a note taker or a memo writer. Never have been.” Any discrepancies in his testimony, he is suggesting, are due to the lack of documentation.

Sondland, who played a major part in carrying out Trump administration policy toward Ukraine, is testifying under oath and penalty of perjury. He has said in previous testimony that he doesn’t recall key details, and what he does remember differs from the recollections of others.

The Latest