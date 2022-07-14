WATCH: Speaker Nancy Pelosi says House will vote to codify abortion rights Friday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is looking ahead to a likely House vote Friday on a bill to codify a woman’s right to an abortion.

The bill, known as the Women’s Health Protection Act, would bar states from from imposing restrictions on abortions that could make them more difficult or costly to obtain. The legislation is not expected to get traction in the Senate, however.

At Thursday’s press briefing Pelosi echoed the White House in urging women to make abortion a key issue in the midterm elections.She also defended President Joe Biden’s response to the recent Supreme Court decision that struck down the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade.

“I have no question about this administration’s support for a woman’s right to choose and to take the necessary actions to ensure that this is something that is core to who we are,” Pelosi said. “It’s about freedom, it’s about health care, it’s about respect for women. And that is something that the president is wedded to.”

Pelosi said Democrats are mobilized for the fall election and “have absolutely no intention of losing the House in November and the Senate, too.”

She also hit House Republicans who voted against a House bill on Wednesday that would create an Amber-alert-like system for active shooter situations.

The House passed the bill, called The Active Shooter Alert Act, on a bipartisan basis and it now heads to the Senate, even after 168 Republicans voted against it.

“How can these Republicans vote no to people knowing that there is an assault in their school or their community centers or wherever?” Pelosi asked.

The bill was originally introduced earlier this year, but gained added urgency after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Highland Park, Illinois.