Poland’s strict abortion laws leave few safe options for women

Rosie Birchard

Poland has some of Europe’s strictest abortion laws, and further curbs in recent years have led to mass protests. But many in the historically Catholic nation are staunch supporters of government policy. Now, in what is a European first, one activist in Poland is facing jail time for helping another woman terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Special correspondent Rosie Birchard reports from Warsaw.

