Why finding accurate facts about abortion has become more difficult in post-Roe America

Andrew Corkery

Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, online researchers say disinformation about abortion has flooded websites and social media, and some of that disinformation is influencing policy. Misleading and medically inaccurate information even found its way into the Dobbs decision. Jenna Sherman, program manager and researcher at Meedan Digital Health Lab, joins Nick Schifrin to discuss.

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Harry Zahn

