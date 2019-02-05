WATCH: Stacey Abrams implores Americans to ‘call racism what it is: wrong’

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abram, who delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, said the U.S. has “stumbled time and again on its quest towards justice and equality,” including in its ability to address racism.

She said Americans “must hold everyone from the very highest offices to our own families accountable for racist words and deeds – and call racism what it is: wrong.”

Democrats tapped the former Georgia House minority leader deliver their party’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

She drew a series of contrasts with Republicans on issues like health care, gun control and immigration.

She also declared that the recent partial federal government shutdown was “a stunt engineered by the president of the United States.”

Abrams said that a few weeks ago she volunteered to distribute meals to federal workers furloughed during the nation’s longest government shutdown. She accused Trump of making their “livelihoods a pawn for political games.”

The government shut down for more than a month over Trump’s demands for $5.7 billion for his promised border wall with Mexico.