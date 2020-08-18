WATCH: Stacey Abrams says America needs Biden at the Democratic National Convention

A diverse group of Democratic leaders delivered keynote addresses on the second night of the party’s convention on Tuesday.

Watch Abram’s remarks in the player above.

They appeared in a montage of spliced together clips to deliver a stinging critique of President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Among the speakers was Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate who said “we know Joe Biden. America, we need Joe Biden.”

The keynote address is a moment that has often been seized by political up-and-comers to deliver a soaring message.

The pandemic led to the cancellation of an in-person convention and Democrats opted to showcase a diverse group of local leaders in one video message on Tuesday.

The speakers contrasted Trump’s leadership with that of Biden and their own, presenting the Democratic ticket as a safe choice for those who are worried.

“Joe Biden is a man of proven courage. He will restore our moral compass by confronting our challenges, not by hiding from them or undermining our elections to keep his job,” Abrams said.